A health seminar in Vassar hopes to help people break free from the dependence of their medications who are dealing with diabetes, high blood pressure, and preventing dementia.
The event will be held in the Vassar Junior High School auditorium and starts at 6:45 p.m.
The lead speaker physician and award-winning author David DeRose.
DeRose co-authored one of Amazon's bestsellers "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control."
The event is free and open to the public.
Additional seminars will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 6:45 p.m.
