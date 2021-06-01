Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new epidemic order on May 20, days after the CDC announced new face mask guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans.
Jeanne Preston, sales manager at Krzysiak’s House Restaurant, said that the loosening of restrictions is giving them refreshed hope.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” Preston said. “It means everything when you own this type of business. It’s been so restricted for the last 15 months. What it means is our business being able to stay open.”
Tuesday, capacity limits on restaurants expand to 50 percent, and the six people to a table guideline, as well as all outdoor capacity limits, vanish.
“Now it’s like we can finally start doing people’s weddings again outdoors,” Preston said. “We can let people come in and have their luncheon insides, and their parties, and the companies. Or people just coming inside, and they have seven in their family. They don’t want to sit at separate tables, they want to be together.”
Even though the loosening of restrictions is an exciting thing, there may still be some struggles with staffing.
“There has been a problem with staffing with everyone,” Preston said. “We had to reduce where we’re not open for breakfast during the week due to it and we had to close on Mondays.”
But Preston said, so far, Bay City has had their back.
“We’re thankful for the support that we’ve been given in this town,” Preston said. “Things, I think, are almost going back to normal.”
