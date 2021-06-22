Several major restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as COVID testing for certain state employees lifts on Tuesday.
Some orders remain in effect. Restaurants are one of the many industries benefiting from the easing of restrictions, but for some, it comes too late.
“I wish there was something that would have helped us, yes, for the people who lost everything, I do wish they did something,” Tom Tucker, the owner of Krystal Jo’s diner said.
Tucker owned the diner in Flint for more than a decade before deciding to sell it over the past year, something he said he never thought he would do.
“I mean, we looked at it even to apply for any of that money needed to be open. So, I was going to have to reopen to get my staff back in there and continue operating at a loss. It just didn’t, it didn’t make sense to,” Tucker said.
Even as restaurants are opening with full capacity, it’s hard not to see the devastation left behind, according to Emily Daunt with the Michigan Restaurant Lodging Association.
“A lot of loss over the last 15 to 16 months, about one in six restaurants around 3000 have permanently closed their doors,” Daunt said.
As many establishments pick up the pieces, the struggle isn’t over. While they can fill the restaurants with people, it’s not easy to find workers.
“In Michigan, the workforce isn’t there to meet that demand. So, while we are at 100 percent capacity, you’re still probably going to see you know different days. Closing Mondays and Tuesdays closed or shortened hours because you also can’t have burn out. You know, they tell us you can’t burn out your staff that you have,” Daunt said.
Daunt said the MRLA has even started its own job board to help with employment in the hospitality industry.
As for Tucker, he was able to find another opportunity with the Old Newsboys as the executive director. He said this still gives him the opportunity to give back to the community like he did with Krystal Jo’s. He’s wishing the same for other business owners that took a hit during the pandemic.
“I hope a lot of them are as blessed as I was to walk into another opportunity, to not only be able to pay my bills, but to come to find a new home,” Tucker said.
