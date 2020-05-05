Results are coming in for the four school proposals on the ballot in Genesee County’s election.
The Bentley Community School Building and Site Bond Proposal is currently at 62.72 percent yes and 37.10 percent no.
The Clio Area Schools Bonding Proposal is at 55.16 percent yes and 44.58 percent no.
Grand Blanc Community Schools Bonding Proposal in currently at 60.99 percent yes and 38.85 percent no.
The Mount Morris Consolidated School District Building and Site Bond Proposal is currently at 60.73 percent yes and 38.965 percent no.
Genesee County has 58.33 percent of precincts reporting at this time.
