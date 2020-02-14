A portion of a retaining wall collapsed in Detroit, injuring one person, according to Michigan State Police.
Southbound M-10 is closed at 7 Mile Road. A quarter-mile stretch of a retaining wall collapsed, injuring a construction worker, MSP said.
The freeway is closed while the Michigan Department of Transportation works to assess the situation.
Traffic is being diverted at 8-mile. MSP is asking people to avoid the area.
