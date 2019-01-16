A 21-year old Flint man faces mandatory life in prison without parole when he is sentenced next month.
A jury convicted Toron Cortez Fisher of murder on Wednesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two women in April of 2016.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Fisher was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in the deaths of 19-year-olds Sasha Bell and Sacorya Reed.
He was also found guilty of two felony firearms charges.
Leyton said Fisher’s cousin Malek Thornton agreed to testify against him at trial, admitting they went to the victims’ apartment and shot them in retaliation for an earlier incident.
Bell’s sister discovered the bodies two days later. She also found Bell’s 16-month-old son unharmed.
Thornton pleaded guilty in October to second degree murder and a felony firearm charge, agreeing to testify against Fisher.
Thornton will be sentenced Thursday, while Fisher’s sentencing is set for February 27th.
