Retired Bay County Sheriff John Miller has passed away.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported Miller’s death. He served the Bay County community from 1974-2016.
The post said, in part:
He was a great friend and mentor to many and he will he missed. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.
