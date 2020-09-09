There is an urgent warning for Mid-Michigan parents considering tutors for their children in virtual learning.
“There’s a lot of people out there and you don’t know what is in their minds,” said Ned Timmons, Freeland native and retired FBI agent.
Timmons has spent decades in law enforcement.
In the age of COVID-19 and virtual learning, he heeds a warning to parents that are able to hire tutors.
“First of all, you have all your valuables in your house. And I have to be concerned about that and you have to be concerned about the safety of your children,” Timmons said.
Timmons said before bringing a stranger into your home, you have to do your homework.
He suggests doing a professional background check before hiring. He also noted people who have moved around a lot might be able to hide some unscrupulous behavior on a normal internet background check.
“To do this, you need a release from them because they’re technically employed by you. You need their name, date of birth, and social security number. And basically an address of where they lived,” Timmons said.
Timmons said in all of his years of law enforcement, he has seen tutors that use the position to take advantage of children and families. He says to use caution.
He now runs LSS Consulting out of metro Detroit, which provides comprehensive security investigative services to corporations. He said it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“There’s nothing that’s 100 percent safe. This is something that you’re doing that can provide a decent amount of research. Make sure that these people are qualified to be in your house,” Timmons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.