“I was sitting in his funeral – I thought again – we, as a community, have to – should honor these people,” said Gary Hartley, a retired Flint police officer.
Hartley is talking about one of his partners on the force.
Les Kelley died in a car crash while working back in 1999. He says that’s when he started seriously thinking about how to honor his police brothers and sisters that never make it home and it expanded from there.
“The more I thought about it, I said we should honor past police officers, law enforcement and currently that’s important,” said Hartley.
Fast forward 20 years later and his dream is coming true at the Second Ave. and Grand Traverse in Flint – it’s the law enforcement memorial.
Hartley teamed up with Gear Up Academy along with a local Boy Scouts troop who will work together with local police to help maintain it.
There is still a lot of work to be done and Hartley wants to add a memorial wall for officers and K9 units and add in a new sidewalk, but he needs help through donations.
“You can buy a brick for $100,” said Hartley. “It can be honoring a police officer or any law enforcement people. It can be an organization, a business, a private person. For the $100, we will engrave their name.”
To date, 20 officers in Genesee County and eight K9 units have died while protecting others.
All of their names have already been sketched out on pieces of granite hoping to someday be put into the memorial wall if he can raise enough money.
Hartley hopes this site will have a big impact on the people who visit.
“When they come and visit this, I want them to feel good about police officers,” said Hartley. “All law enforcement personnel because they are good people serving us.”
