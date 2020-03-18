Patrick Duggan, a retired federal judge and father of the Detroit mayor, died Wednesday at age 86.
Duggan died at Angela Hospice in Livonia following a lengthy illness, the city of Detroit said. He was the father of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
Duggan was a Wayne County judge for 10 years before a promotion to U.S. District Court in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan. He retired in 2015.
Duggan’s cases often made headlines. In 1989, he sentenced Bob Probert of the Detroit Red Wings to six months in prison for trying to cross the border from Ontario, Canada, with 14 grams of cocaine in his underwear.
In 1997, Duggan sentenced former Detroit Tigers star pitcher Denny McLain to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.5 million from a meat packing company. A year later, he upheld voter-approved term limits on elected state officials.
“Judge Duggan will be buried in a private service. A public memorial will be held later this year when the health risks of the coronavirus have eased,” the city said.
