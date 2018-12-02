Mid-Michigan lost a retired firefighter who had a big impact on several fire departments across the state.
After a battle with lung cancer, Deward Beeler passed away.
He had lung cancer before and it went into remission, but a few weeks ago it came back.
Deward officially retired as a safety officer from the Tri-Township Fire District in 2017 with a lifetime of fire service from multiple departments.
But that didn’t stop him from helping out others.
Deward and his son Rick, who works at the Birch Run Fire Department, started a non-profit where they would take surplus equipment to struggling fire departments in the Upper Peninsula.
Rick described his dad as “disgustingly fair and honest” and liked by everyone he encountered because no matter what anyone did, he gave everyone a chance.
Not only that but Rick says that his dad didn’t like taking credit for anything and instead wanted to make sure everyone got the recognition.
One firefighter even coined a phrase to make people stop and think what they should do to be a good example, WWDD for what would Deward do?
Deward was honored with multiple awards including a lifetime achievement award by the state of Michigan.
His roots as a firefighter go back four generations, but Rick will carry on that family legacy.
The Tri-Township Fire District said the family is planning to have a memorial service at a later date.
