A retired Michigan State Police seargant has died of COVID-19, according to state police.
A Tweet from MSP said that Seargant J.J. Smith died on the evening of April 3. His wife Gloria passed last week.
Smith served the southern region of the state.
Michigan State Police of Metro Detroit also released this statement:
All of us in the Second feel that pain so many have already felt. We also feel joy remembering them and the memories we have of them. RIH JJ and Gloria we miss you! Stay Home and Stay Safe everyone!
