As the state continues to see an alarming number of covid cases, hospitals across Mid-Michigan are trying to prevent overworking their staff on hand.
"Our nurses are picking up extra days, but we are very cautious not to burn them out,” said Chief Nursing Officer for McLaren Bay Region, Monica Baranski.
She says it's a struggle just to keep their own healthcare workers from tiring out.
Because extra covid patients, are leading to longer shifts.
And on top of that, she says they also have to send home those workers who get sick on the job.
"We do have nurses going off daily, with symptoms and the minute they have symptoms we take them out of the workforce, and we do have some struggles with filling those positions," Baranski said.
But Baranski says there is light at the end of this tunnel.
Thanks to health care workers from other departments filling in, along with help from retired nurses who cover shifts for those unable to come in.
However, she knows their work is still far from over.
"Right now, I’d say that we are doing very well with our nursing coverage,” Baranski said. “But again, nursing is at a high demand, it's difficult to get even agency nurses right now so we want to stay ahead of the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.