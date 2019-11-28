Retired research beagles finding forever homes

Three retired research beagles are getting a chance to find their forever homes.
Manny, Stilts, and Luke are now roaming freely through SPCA of Southwest Michigan's cages to carefree program in Kalamazoo.
Two of them were in research for four years, the other was for two.
The veterinarian said the trio is healthy.
The pilot program just began on Friday, Nov. 27.
The goal is to keep it going and save other dogs by connecting them to new homes.
“We will have others. It’s not just specific to research beagles that are retired. It’s realistically animals that have faced adversity, maybe they’ve been outside from hoarding situations that the public really needs to understand when they’re adopting them this is an opportunity to give an animal a second chance at a normal home,” said Executive Director Katie Timber.
It’s not known when they’ll receive new dogs for the program.
