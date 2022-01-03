A retired K9 deputy in Sanilac County passed away on New Year’s Day.
Deputy Baki, a black and tan German shepherd, was born on June 6, 2012 in Poland and was taken to the United States after being chosen for law enforcement service.
Baki was assigned to Deputy Josh Horst and became an official member of the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office in 2013. Both of them graduated from a K9 handlers course provided by Mid-Michigan Police K9.
Baki served as a dual-purpose patrol dog who was trained in explosives detection, tracking and protection. One year ago, Baki retired and spent his time with Horst’s family.
