“That’s my retirement plaque for retiring from the Secret Service,” said Brent Chinery, retired Secret Service officer.
It’s a plaque that takes Chinery back to his first day on the job. It’s a job that landed the small-town Vassar native to be stationed outside the office of the world’s most powerful position.
“I was posted outside the Oval Office and I was thinking to myself, being from a small-town community in Mid-Michigan to standing outside the Oval Office. It’s kind of surreal how you feel,” Chinery said.
It was January 1990 and President George Herbert Walker Bush was working on the other side of the very door where Secret Service Officer Chinery once stood guard.
“What I enjoyed most was seeing how the president interacted with his kids and his family,” Chinery said.
A family Chinery said President Bush made him feel like he was a part of.
“He would stop and talk to everybody. He’d be out and stop and talk to the park service guys and ask how they were doing, family doing, very friendly and down to earth,” Chinery said.
One of Chinery’s favorite things was a horse shoe tournament President Bush held with teams from every department of the White House.
“And they all got a chance to play against President Bush. Of course, he always won, but he gave everybody that opportunity. He wanted it like a family atmosphere,” Chinery said.
Chinery served under four presidents, during the Monica Lewinsky scandal and the Sept. 11 attacks. But it’s an ordinary family life he witnessed at the end of a long day of solving the world’s problems that Chinery said he cherishes most.
“You get to see aspects that people never get to see, like the president interacting with his family behind closed doors. They have the same problems that we all do,” Chinery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.