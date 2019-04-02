Retired United Auto Workers (UAW) members gathered at Sitdowners Memorial Park in Flint on Tuesday. They were out in protest, wanting the removal of Norwood Jewell’s name from all monuments, due to his involvement in a corruption case.
On Tuesday, April 2nd, Norwood Jewell, who was the Vice President of the UAW, pled guilty in a corruption scheme. He was accused of taking money from a job training center that was financed by FCA.
Prosecutors said Jewell used the money for group meals, travel, and other perks.
Protesters in Flint would like Jewell’s name removed from all monuments involving the UAW due to his involvement in the case.
John Gleason, Genesee County Clerk, and UAW retiree, was among the crowd and said that anything that has Jewell’s name on it should be removed.
“You shouldn’t have a Jewell legacy; the legacy is he stole from the members. More than likely did it for decades,” Gleason said. “When there’s power, that brings corruption and entitlement I think, and I think that they need to put their focus back on the membership and the membership only.”
Jewell served as Vice President of the UAW from 2014-16. He was one of several labor leaders accused in the corruption scheme.
Workers said that they are tired of all the corruption.
“This isn’t a moment of solidarity, it’s a moment to speak out and say we do not appreciate this,” Gleason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.