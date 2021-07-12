The Great Lakes Bay Invitational is back in Midland, with thousands of golf fans coming to town and bringing more business to town.
“Yeah it's going to be a big one this weekend. I know people are already rolling in town and stuff,” Chris Pappas, the assistant manager at Molasses Smokehouse said. “We’re ordering a lot more food, more alcohol and stuff. Being prepared to be a lot busier down here."
Pappas said revenue is up. He expects that positive momentum to keep going.
“We just did record numbers this past weekend so we're expecting to do quite a few better numbers this week on top of that,” Pappas said.
Of course, businesses throughout the Great Lakes Bay region are thrilled to have the return of the invitational. Midland city manager Brad Kaye said the golf tournament brought in a lot of cash in 2019.
“We estimated about $12.7 million dollars was brought into the great lakes bay regional economy,” Kaye said. “The hotels are all ready, the restaurants are open, they're available. We're concerned of course about the ability of people to staff in the restaurants, but we'll be watching that and certainly our restaurateurs will be doing as well."
As for Pappas, he's looking forward to what he calls an exciting week.
“It’s always exciting to have new people in town, show them a good experience in Midland. I know we got a great family friendly town and stuff here in Midland,” Pappas said.
