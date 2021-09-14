Matthew Smith
Source: Matthew Smith: Davison Board of Education.

The efforts to recall a Davison school board member are continuing after a judge ruled the language in the recall petition was missing important information.

During a hearing on Sept. 14, a Genesee County Probate review board said the petition to recall Matthew Smith needs to name the victim Smith allegedly threatened.

Smith has been charged with malicious use of telecommunication services after Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly claimed Smith called and threatened to kill her dogs.

The review board asked for Kelly to be named in the recall language.

Jenessa Phillips, who filed the petition, said she will not let this setback stop her from continuing the process.

“I’m not deterred. I will refile today. I will put the language they are requesting in there, in this new recall,” Phillips said.

Phillips is refiling the paperwork and expects for another hearing to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

