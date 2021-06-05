As we enter June and get closer to summer time, many people will be venturing outdoors more to enjoy the warmth and sunshine!
While there's nothing wrong with having some fun in the sun, it's important to stay smart and take care of yourself when hot weather is in the forecast.
Highs for Sunday will easily reach back into the 80s with several locations reaching 90°+.
Hot temperatures combined with dry conditions and stronger winds will lead to fire dangers. Fire Weather Alerts are in play for the rest of this weekend.
Get the latest information on your area right here.
The main takeaway here is to refrain from any outdoor burning if possible. Any small fire can easily get out of control with the conditions in play if not handled properly.
Another element is just knowing common tips and advice to beat the heat. Here's a running list if you plan to be outdoors for long periods of time in the direct sunlight.
Next, the UV index represents how low or extreme the strength of the sun will be in terms of burn times on any exposed skin. Sunday's forecast has UV indices from 8-9. Burn times in 30 minutes of less without applying sunscreen. Remember to protect your skin and apply sunscreen when appropriate!
Another topic to be aware of is how hot it's getting in your vehicle in the direct sunlight. Always remember to check your back seat for children and any pets before leaving your vehicle when out traveling. We unfortunately see tragedies from this every year, so it always important to never forget any members of your family in a hot vehicle.
Now while more on the extreme side, it's always better to be aware and in the know in case of an heat-related emergency. Heat exhaustion and stroke can be very dangerous and sometimes deadly if not treated in a timely fashion.
The warning signs are listed here.
This useful information is meant to keep you aware and safe while enjoying the summer months in Mid-Michigan.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
