A cash reward up to $5,000 is being offered to help bring a missing Mid-Michigan woman home.
Teresa Towne-Woolard, 48, was reported missing on Dec. 11, 2016.
She was last seen in Burton, near Fenton and Hemphill Roads, and was wearing jeans, and a red coat at the time.
Teresa is 5’4”, weighs 105, and has long, straight hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
You can also submit a tip on the P3 mobile app.
