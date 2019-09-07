Authorities are searching wanted man who is believed to be in the Flint area.
Zachary Cross, 34, is 6 feet 2 inches and 205 pounds.
He is wanted for a dangerous drugs felony warrant and for questioning for another case being investigated by the Flint Township Police Department.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
