A $1,000 reward is being offered after several incidents where people pointed lasers at helicopters.
The latest incident happened on April 20 in St. Clair County’s Casco Township during a training mission for a Coast Guard chopper. The previous week, a helicopter operated by U.S. Customers and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations unit was also illuminated by a laser near 23 Mile Road and I-94 in Chesterfield Township.
While crews in both cases were to able to safely return to Selfridge, lasers can present a serious risk to aviator safety and can cause pilots to suffer flash blindness and other sudden vision problems, as well as permanent vision damage. Officials say helicopter pilots working at low altitudes, or those taking off or landing are at particular risk.
Coast Guard rules also require if any aircrew member is compromised by a laser strike the aircraft is required to abort its mission, something that could have devastating consequences in an emergency situation.
“I'm not sure everyone in the general public fully appreciates how dangerous a laser incident can be to a flight crew,” said Capt. Jared King, commanding officer of the Coast Guard’s Air Station Detroit. “Not only can it prevent us from being able to respond to a mariner in distress, but it could prevent the aircrew from safely being able to land the aircraft. While it may seem trivial to someone on the ground, it could result in a very tragic outcome.”
People who witness someone committing the federal crime, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, are encouraged to call 911. Anyone with information on the cases, or a similar case that happened on March 17 in Macomb County’s Chesterfield Township, is urged to leave an anonymous tip using the Coast Guard Investigative Service’s CGIS TIPS app, available free on Apple’s app store for iPhones and iPads, as well as on Google Play for Android devices. Or leave your tip directly at https://www.p3tips.com/878 .
