The Saginaw Township Police Department, ATF, and MSP are investigating the theft of multiple firearms from a gun store, and now a reward up to $5,000 is being offered to find those responsible.
Officials confirm about 40 firearms were stolen from Showtime Guns & Ammo on Bay Road in Saginaw County at around 3 a.m. on August 2.
The ATF said four masked suspects broke in through an exterior window before making off with the weapons.
The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward, which will be matched by the NSSF, totaling out to a $5,000 reward for information in the burglary.
Anyone with information in this incident is urged to call 1 (800) ATF-GUNS or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.
