A reward is being offered to track down whoever took a trailer from Apple Mountain.
The Freeland business posted a picture of a truck that was caught on surveillance cameras pulling up to their maintenance facility at around 10:30 p.m. on April 15.
Apple Mountain said the truck, believed to be a 1995-1998 Chevy Silverado K1500 with late model (2014) Chevy wheels, took their black 5’x8’ dump trailer.
The truck doors appeared to be a different color/finish than the truck body, according to Apple Mountain.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery.
If you know anything, call the Thomas Township Police Department at 989-781-1300. Or email info@applemountain.com.
