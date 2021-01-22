A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a dog was found stabbed and badly beaten on the side of a road in Bay County.
The dog, named Tank, was found on Dec. 11. He was then turned over to the Humane Society of Bay County.
Tank had multiple stab wounds, some new and some old, all over his body and needed multiple surgeries.
The Humane Society raised $10,000 for Tank’s care.
However, when TV5 spoke with the Humane Society in December, it said that amount was barely enough to cover the surgeries and procedures for Tank. He is now recovering in a foster home.
“The egregious and intentional violence inflicted on this animal is unconscionable. We are hopeful that this reward encourages anyone with information about this terrible crime to come forward so that the abuser can be brought to justice,” said Molly Tamulevich, Michigan state director for the Humane Society of the United States.
The Humane Society of the United States is hoping to bring justice for Tank by offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible.
Anyone with more information on the crime is asked to call Bay County Animal Service at 989-894-0679.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.