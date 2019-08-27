A reward is being offered for information on the murder of a Flint man.
Lawrence Darnell Berry Jr, 23, was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the Richfield Apartments parking lot on August 23, according to Crimestoppers.
After Berry was shot the vehicle went through a fence and hit a vehicle parked in the nearby lot.
Up to $2,500 is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
If you have information call Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
