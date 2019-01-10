Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest in an unsolved murder.
Quandrice Laron-Plez Shelby, 25, was found dead in a home in the 3800 block of Lorraine Avenue in Flint on Sept. 5, 2018.
Investigators believe Shelby was shot and killed in the early morning hours that same day.
If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
