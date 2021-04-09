A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after multiple vehicles from STARS (Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services) and Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity were recently vandalized.
“Parts were cut off two of our vans not once, but twice in the month of March,” Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Mora said. “As a non-profit organization, we’d much rather have put the $5k spent in replacement of the catalytic converters and security costs into building or repairing homes for families in our community instead.”
On April 7, six STARS small buses were vandalized at a parking lot across from the headquarters.
“These thefts at STARS hurt access for our seniors and disabled people in Saginaw. I’m sad to see this happen in our community,” STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said.
James Perkins, safety, training and security manager for STARS, said it is likely the same people damaged both sets of vehicles.
Security cameras have been installed in both locations to ensure any future vandalism will be recorded.
There are at least seven other Saginaw organizations in the region that have suffered similar damage this year, including the First Ward Community Center. The seven known organizations have had 30 vehicles damaged, resulting in more than $36,000 in damages.
Anyone with information on the vandalism or anything suspicious should call 911.
