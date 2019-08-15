Police are searching for a man accused of not paying child support.
Christopher Michael Harder, 43, is 6 feet 1 inch, weighs 190 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair with blue eyes.
Crimes Stoppers said he has a felony warrant for failure to pay child support.
Harder is believed to be in the Bay City or Elkton area.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
