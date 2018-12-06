Police continue to search for the person who shot a man and left his body lying in the street.
On December 6th 2016, Robert David Campbell, 37, died after being shot and left in the 600 block of Crawford Street in Flint.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information on the homicide.
Anonymous tips can be called into CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), or through the website www.crimestoppersofflint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.