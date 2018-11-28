A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to help find who killed two people found in a burning vehicle.
The Flint Fire Department said they were called to a house fire at 6:19 a.m. on Friday, June 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle burning behind a vacant home at 746 E. Jamieson Street in Flint.
Inside that vehicle, the bodies of Gerlesa Williams, 28, and Tyler Pearson, 23, were found. Both had been shot.
"This appears, initially, to be an isolated incident and targeted incident," Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.
