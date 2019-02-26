A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to track down a woman last seen in 2009.
Elizabeth Land was last seen on Feb. 26, 2009 with a friend, heading to a bar at Chevrolet and Flushing Roads in Flint.
She was wearing a pink, short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a light blue jacket.
She is 5’3”, 140 pounds, has red hair, and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 10800-422-JAIL.
Or use the P3 Mobile App.
