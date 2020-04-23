Crime Stoppers is asking for help after a mother of four was murdered.
Danielle Walker was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was in her home in 1900 block of Tebo Street in Flint.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday April 13.
Police don’t believe the 40-year-old was the intended victim.
A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.