Crime Stoppers is looking for new information in a 6-year-old unsolved murder.
James Scott Davis, 45, was killed in his home in the 2700 block of Stevenson Avenue in Flint.
The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on January 24, 2015.
Investigators believe robbery was the motive and no one has been convicted in Davis' death.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
