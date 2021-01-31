Crime Stoppers is asking for help solving the murder of Alexis Aaron.
Aaron was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the 900 block of Johnson Avenue near West Court Street in Flint on July 26 around 1:30 a.m.
She was 17 at the time.
A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to a felony arrest in the case.
The suspects' vehicles are described as a white Chevy Malibu, a dark-colored Dodge Charger and a dark-colored hatchback style vehicle.
Police don't believe Aaron was intended victim in the drive-by.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
