Crime Stoppers is asking for help solving the murder of Alexis Aaron.

Aaron was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the 900 block of Johnson Avenue near West Court Street in Flint on July 26 around 1:30 a.m.

She was 17 at the time.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to a felony arrest in the case.

The suspects' vehicles are described as a white Chevy Malibu, a dark-colored Dodge Charger and a dark-colored hatchback style vehicle.

Police don't believe Aaron was intended victim in the drive-by.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

