A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to help put a killer behind bars.
Onesti Laniece Minniefield, 20, was found shot to death in the street in the 700 block of E. McClellan Street in Flint on August 15, 2017 at 2:20 a.m.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.