A $500 reward is being offered to track down whoever shot a cat with an arrow and left him to die.
Wayland the cat was found earlier this week in Montcalm County, with an arrow through his body.
The Humane Society of Mid Michigan said x-rays showed that while the arrow missed his vital organs, they did pierce his scapula.
The humane society went on to say that this was not a recent injury, and he had been suffering for several days in that condition.
The arrow has now been removed, and Wayland is on the long road to recovery.
If you have any information on who may have hurt Wayland, call Officer DeVries at 989-304-5572.
The group is also asking for donations towards Wayland’s care. CLICK HERE to contribute.
