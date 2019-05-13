He’s considered armed and dangerous, and there’s a reward, up to $1,000, being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Crime Stoppers of Genesee County is offering the reward to help track down Jamarien Joe Conley.
Conley, 18, is 5’3”, weighs around 120 pounds and is wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, assault on a police officer, and probation violation.
He’s believed to be in the Genesee County area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the anonymous mobile app.
