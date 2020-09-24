The family of a missing man is offering a reward to help find him.
Karl Marker's family is offering $2,500 for information leading to Karl coming home.
Karl, 87, has been missing since 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Marker was headed to the Fashion Square Mall and was only supposed to be gone for about an hour but hasn't been seen since.
He was driving a 2011 GMC Savannah van either tan of silver in color with license plate number AUY500.
Marker is 5'7" and 185 pounds. His family said he suffers from dementia.
He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.
If you have information on where Karl might be you can call 911 or the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.
If you wish to remain anonymous, consider calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
