The family of a man murdered in his home eight years ago is still hoping for answers.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Pablo Lopez, Sr.
The 68-year-old was found shot to death on July 9, 2011. He was killed while sleeping inside his home on the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue on Flint’s east side.
"Why would someone do this and who did this to dad," said Marsha Salcido, Pablo's daughter.
She said her father was a family man, a community activist and loved by many. She said she doesn't understand why anyone would want to hurt him.
Lopez was well-known across the county as a dedicated political activist and was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force.
The father and grandfather was also a champion for the homeless and the Hispanic community.
“After he died, we met many people who shared stories of his generosity and desire to help those in need,” said Joe Lopez, Pablo’s son. “He was a powerful personality who made his presence known and he worked endlessly to make Flint a better community.”
He said he wants the community to continue his father's fight.
“A reward of up to $10,000 through Crime Stoppers is one way of helping our family seek justice for the murder of our father, brother, grandfather, friend and fellow citizen. We ask those who know to stand with his memory and continue to make Flint a better and safer place to live," Joe said.
Julie Lopez, who is with Crime Stoppers, is also Pablo's daughter-in-law. His case was the reason she started to work for the organization.
"We all need closure. We all need answers. I say they, his kids, his siblings, grandkids, friends, everyone needs to know who did this to him and that person is off the streets," she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.