A Saginaw restaurant was heavily damaged in an afternoon fire.
Saginaw firefighters were called to the Rib Shack on Genesee Avenue at around 3 p.m. on May 7.
Battalion Chief Daniel Willoughby said the restaurant was closed at the time, and no one was there.
He also said at this time the fire doesn’t appear suspicious, although an investigation is underway.
No one was hurt, and crews cleared the scene after around two hours of work.
