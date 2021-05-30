Out with the old and in with the new as a mid-Michigan community continues to rebuild, after last year's devastating floods.
Saturday a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a newly renovated park in Gladwin County's Billings Township.
Community leaders said the new equipment will encourage summer fun for children and adults.
The Billings community continuing to rebuild a year after devastating floods, unveiling a new playground for kids and families.
“Our old equipment here was outdated, rusting out, and not safe for the children anymore,” Larry Woodard said.
So, they replaced the more than 50-year-old equipment, giving the community park a much need upgrade.
“We just want to make it better for everybody now that we don’t have the lake, I think the residents need some place they can go,” Woodard said.
Melissa Niesluchowski brings her kids to the park often and said even though her kids made the best out of the old equipment. They have been having a blast with the park’s new additions.
“They definitely enjoy the jungle gym portion where they can climb and kind of make it their own and have fun,” Niesluchowski said.
She said it’s an improvement that her family plans to take advantage of all summer long.
“It’s beautiful actually even without the lakes it’s definitely worth coming up here there’s a lot to do,” Niesluchowski said.
