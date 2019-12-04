The ribbon has been cut on a new neurology location in Mid-Michigan.
Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience cut the ribbon on their new Auburn facility on Dec. 3.
Found at 4600 Garfield Road, Memorial said the location will bring a world-class neurology team of providers.
