Richfield Public School Academy in Flint announced that the school will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to illness.
The school said on Facebook it will be sanitizing both of its buildings.
The boys JV basketball game will be at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday Wash Day is still taking place.
The girls basketball tryouts will be on Thursday while the 3-5 awards assembly will be rescheduled.
