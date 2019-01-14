A Richfield Township man was charged on multiple counts for child pornography.
Michigan State Police (MSP) said Anthony Paul Spina, 39, was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials, and ten counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The investigation was started from a tip that Spina was sharing child pornography on the internet.
Spina was arrested after officials seized digital evidence from his home.
He was arraigned at 67th District Court on Friday, Jan. 11.
The MSP Computer Science Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Northeast Michigan Trafficking, and Exploration Crimes Task Force announced.
