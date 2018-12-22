Police are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing several Christmas decorations from different homes in Hemlock.
It happened between 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21 and Saturday morning, Dec. 22, police said.
Anyone that can identify the individuals in the security camera footage is asked to call Richland Township Police at (989) 642-5707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.