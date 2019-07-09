It was a shattering discovery in Richland Township as residents found glass in their yard.
“I came out and got the mail and the rain washed the topsoil off the glass and all of a sudden you could see shining on top of the topsoil,” said Donald Buckley, resident.
Buckley said he found pieces of glass in his yard following the storm drain project started by the county drain commission.
“I was not happy,” Buckley said.
He said he dealt with the same problem last year at his father’s home. He said he hoped to prevent the issue in his own front yard.
“I had that bucket full of glass, rocks, rooks, plastic, and I asked him 'would you put this in your dad’s lawn?' And he said 'no I wouldn’t.' And I said 'well, don’t put it in my dad’s lawn,'” Buckley said.
Buckley said months later he is having the same problem.
“Well eight months later, it’s in my yard now,” Buckley said.
When TV5 went to visit Buckley on July 9, the glass was visible in his front yard.
Residents have made complaints to the Richland Township offices, bringing in bags filled with shards of glass. They said they’re worried for their safety, their children’s safety who may be playing in the yard, and their pets.
“The past few weeks, we have had several complaints from residents who’ve found glass in their soil and we have forwarded those complaints over to the engineering firm that’s handling the project as well as the county drain commission that’s in charge of the project,” Township Manager Anna Marie Reno said.
TV5 went to Public Works Commissioner Brian Wendling to ask the tough questions. He said he’s aware of the issue but said he’s not aware how glass ended up in soil in the first place.
“It’s clearly not acceptable. We recognize that, I mean that would not be fair to anybody. So we made everybody aware that what was put down had glass in it and needs to be removed with clean topsoil put down, regraded and hydro-seeded,” Wendling said.
Donald Hemlock’s yard was hydro-seeded, and the glass was still present.
“If there’s glass still there, even after the hydroseed, then some wires got crossed somewhere and that’s going to have to be corrected,” Wendling said.
Residents in Richland Township who are paying a $13,000 assessment for the project hope this won’t be a headache for long.
“We just want it taken care of, that’s all we’re asking,” Hemlock said.
