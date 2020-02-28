The right two lanes of northbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County after a truck fire.
The fire was reported about 2:40 p.m. just after Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc Township.
No one was injured, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
