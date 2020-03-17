Right message, wrong math.
Hemlock Public School District owning up after a billboard gone wrong. The advertisement posted along M-46 about a month ago said 9 out of 10 parents recommend Hemlock Schools to their family and friends. The problem? Only 9 people were represented.
The district said “If one of our students turned in work like this they might get a few points deducted or be asked to correct the mistake. In our case, depending upon how you look at it, we were fortunate to have our message about parent recommendation shared hundreds of times.”
The district did say given the current state of uncertainty, they hope the blunder puts a smile on your face, or made you laugh a little. But added “in the case that you were frustrated or thought less of our school district, we apologize.”
Either way, the district is encouraging people to check out the district, if, and when doors re-open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.